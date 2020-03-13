Code Orange to Livestream Record Release Show Without Audience

The venue where the industro-metal group Code Orange intended to play a record-release show has chosen to postpone the performance, due to COVID-19, but the band has decided to go on with the show — even without an audience.

The band will livestream the performance they had planned at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s Roxian Theatre via Twitch tomorrow at 9 p.m. ET. The group released their fourth LP, Underneath, Friday.

“We are going to perform — in an empty venue — the show we have been planning on presenting to you all for months on end,” the band, which referred to itself as “The Thinners of the Herd,” said in a tweet. “You can stream the show on Twitch and you will be able to contribute if you feel like it/are able. You will also be able to purchase the exclusive merch and record-release records that we were sitting on for the show.”

The group said that ticketholders seeking refunds to the performance should ask for one at the point of purchase. Since the show will be rescheduled, though, the band said that tickets would be honored at the later date.

Code Orange announced Underneath in January by releasing a surrealistic video for the title track. In the clip, singer-guitarist Reba Meyers sings in a padded room, keyboardist Eric “Shade” Balderose is dressed like a mad scientist and bassist Joe Goldman finds himself chained to a wall.

“‘Underneath’ is the first piece of the puzzle that is our most subversive, intense and vicious record to date,” drummer vocalist Jami Morgan told Rolling Stone at the time. “It’s a cathartic moment in an extremely psychologically disturbing journey. This song cracks opens the door to a central theme of the record: duality of self in a noisy, overcrowded, overstimulated society. It displays a few of the tools we have at our disposal, and we felt it would jar both fans of ours and those who have never heard us. At the end of the day, that’s what we are about: disruption.”