Code Orange Debut Dystopian Video for ‘Autumn and Carbine’

Code Orange have released the official music video for “Autumn and Carbine” to YouTube, after premiering the visual on Adult Swim’s Toonami broadcast this past Saturday, January 23rd.

Directed by the band’s own Eric ‘Shade’ Balderose and Jami Morgan and produced by NOWHERE2RUN Productions, the animated video follows Code Orange into a dystopian wasteland, where they perform onstage while simultaneously taking down the ruling class. The band utilized motion-capture technology to create 3D models of themselves for the visual.

Last July, Code Orange aired a livestream show, Under the Skin, from the Theatre Factory in the band’s hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The show was an homage to MTV’s classic Unplugged performances from the Nineties, and featured a cover of Alice in Chains’ “Down in a Hole.” It was the second time the band performed a livestream concert during the pandemic; in March, just as Covid-19 protocols shut down live music, the group celebrated the release of their new album Underneath with an audience-less show at the Roxian Theatre in Pittsburgh.