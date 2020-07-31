Code Orange Pay Homage to Nineties MTV With Cover of Alice in Chains’ ‘Down in a Hole’

Code Orange channeled the Nineties in multiple ways during their livestream show, Under the Skin, which aired Thursday, July 30th and drew inspiration from classic MTV Unplugged performances. Notably, it featured a cover of Alice In Chains’ “Down in a Hole.”

The performance took place at the Theatre Factory in the band’s hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with candles flickering around the stage and a full string section providing accompaniment. Code Orange’s performance of “Down in a Hole” begins at the 1:23:00 mark and features Reba Meyers and Jami Morgan sharing vocal duties, delivering the devastating tune with plenty of chilling harmonies.

On top of nodding to MTV Unplugged, Code Orange prefaced their Under the Skin livestream with a Headbanger’s Ball-inspired pre-show dubbed Mudbangers Ball. The band was even able to enlist former MTV VJ and Headbanger’s Ball host Riki Rachtman to helm the event. Both the pre-show and Code Orange’s full concert are available to watch on YouTube.

Under the Skin marks Code Orange’s second major livestream event since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Back in March, just as the coronavirus was beginning to spread in the United States, Code Orange celebrated the release of their new album, Underneath, with an audience-less show at the Roxian Theatre in Pittsburgh.