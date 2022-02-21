 Cocteau Twins' Elizabeth Fraser to Release Record Store Day EP - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Kanye West 'Donda 2' Listening Party to Play in IMAX Theaters: Here's Where to Find Tickets
Home Music Music News

Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser to Release Record Store Day EP

Sun’s Signature’s self-titled EP will feature five songs from Fraser and Damon Reece

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All
ROME, ITALY - FEBRUARY 08 : Elizabeth Fraser of the Massive Attack , performs on stage at Palalottomatica on February 8, 2019 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Roberto Panucci/Corbis via Getty Images)ROME, ITALY - FEBRUARY 08 : Elizabeth Fraser of the Massive Attack , performs on stage at Palalottomatica on February 8, 2019 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Roberto Panucci/Corbis via Getty Images)

Roberto Panucci - Corbis / Contributor

Cocteau TwinsElizabeth Fraser will release a new EP on Record Store Day, her first new music in 13 years. Fraser is releasing the five-song EP under the moniker Sun’s Signature, her duo project with partner Damon Reece (who has drummed for Massive Attack and Spiritualized, among others).

The self-titled EP will be out via Partisan, with only 8000 copies being pressed worldwide and 3700 of those are going to North America for Record Store Day on April 23. A few of the tracks, including “Underwater,” have been floating around for several years. Fraser also performed two of the songs, “Golden Air” and “Make Lovely the Day,” during a solo set at Meltdown Festival in 2012.

In recent years, Fraser has recorded songs with Oneohtrix Point Never and Jónsi. She joined Massive Attack for several performances on the group’s Mezzanine anniversary tour.

Fraser’s former Cocteau Twins bandmate Simon Raymonde released a double LP, titled In Quiet Moments, in 2020 and 2021 under the band name Lost Horizons. Released in two parts, the album featured collaborations with Porridge Radio, Marissa Nadler, Penelope Isles, Tim Smith of Midlake, C Duncan, Ren Harvieu, and more.

In This Article: Cocteau Twins, elizabeth fraser, Record Store Day

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.