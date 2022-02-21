Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser to Release Record Store Day EP

Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser will release a new EP on Record Store Day, her first new music in 13 years. Fraser is releasing the five-song EP under the moniker Sun’s Signature, her duo project with partner Damon Reece (who has drummed for Massive Attack and Spiritualized, among others).

The self-titled EP will be out via Partisan, with only 8000 copies being pressed worldwide and 3700 of those are going to North America for Record Store Day on April 23. A few of the tracks, including “Underwater,” have been floating around for several years. Fraser also performed two of the songs, “Golden Air” and “Make Lovely the Day,” during a solo set at Meltdown Festival in 2012.

In recent years, Fraser has recorded songs with Oneohtrix Point Never and Jónsi. She joined Massive Attack for several performances on the group’s Mezzanine anniversary tour.

Fraser’s former Cocteau Twins bandmate Simon Raymonde released a double LP, titled In Quiet Moments, in 2020 and 2021 under the band name Lost Horizons. Released in two parts, the album featured collaborations with Porridge Radio, Marissa Nadler, Penelope Isles, Tim Smith of Midlake, C Duncan, Ren Harvieu, and more.