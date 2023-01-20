Coachella 2023: Here’s Where You Can Buy Tickets to This Year’s Music Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Get ready to celebrate 24 years of Coachella. Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean are scheduled to headline the upcoming Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the three-day event that takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, each year.

Set over two separate weekends this spring, Coachella runs April 14 through 16, and April 21 through 23, 2023, respectively, marking another year fans will head to the desert to see their favorite artists and bands perform. Tickets for both weekends of Coachella are now on sale, with the first weekend’s passes already sold out on the festival’s website.

Announced earlier this month, this year’s Coachella lineup is set to make history, with Blackpink becoming the first K-pop group headlining the festival, and Bad Bunny becoming the first Latin artist headliner. Ocean, meantime, who was previously scheduled as a headliner for the cancelled 2020 dates, will return as the third night’s headlining act in April.

Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/13 at 11am PT. Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2. pic.twitter.com/5zMQ4dJZHq — Coachella (@coachella) January 10, 2023

If you want to buy Coachella tickets through the festival’s website, you’ll have to join a waitlist for the first weekend. General admission passes start at $549 for Coachella Weekend 2, with VIP passes going for $1,069.

Camping passes and bundles, meanwhile, appear to still be available through Coachella’s site, though you’ll still have to look elsewhere to get general admission tickets for the festival’s first batch of shows.

That said, live music fans can still find plenty of passes available for both weekends on reliable ticket resale sites, including Vivid Seats.

To save some cash for merch, Rolling Stone readers can use the promo code RS15 to get $15 off their Vivid Seats purchase of $125 or more at checkout.

Coachella Weekend 1 tickets are also currently available to buy on sites like StubHub, including three-day passes and camping passes. StubHub also currently has Coachella Weekend 2 general admission tickets for sale, in addition to camping passes for those who don’t want to commute to and from the festival grounds each day.

In addition to this year’s Coachella headliners, the music fest’s lineup also includes Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Kaytranada, Blondie, Muna, Doechii, Metro Boomin, Pusha T, Wet Leg, Yves Tumor, and more artists on Friday.

Saturday’s schedule features sets from Rosalía, recent Rolling Stone cover stars boygenius, Charli XCX, Remi Wolf, Hiatus Kaiyote, Kenny Beats, Mura Masa, and Snail Mail, with Björk, Kali Uchis, Porter Robinson, Dominic Fike, Jai Paul, Willow, Christine and the Queens, Sudan Archives, Noname, and a packed list of other artists performing on the final day of the festival.

As with previous years, fans who can’t make it to the festival in person or don’t get tickets in time can watch the Coachella 2023 livestream on Youtube for both weekends, starting on April 14.