 Coachella Is Preparing to Postpone - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Mart Crowley, Groundbreaking 'The Boys in the Band' Playwright, Dead at 84 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Coachella Is Preparing to Postpone

The music festival’s organizers are in talks to delay the festival until October, as the U.S. reports new coronavirus cases, sources tell Rolling Stone

By
Amy X. Wang

Senior Music Business Editor

Amy X. Wang's Most Recent Stories

View All
Festival goers attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, in Indio, Calif2019 Coachella Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3, Indio, USA - 21 Apr 2019

Festival goers attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, in Indio, Calif 2019 Coachella Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3, Indio, USA - 21 Apr 2019

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Organizers of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival are in talks to postpone the festival amid the growing coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., multiple sources tell Rolling Stone.

The annual festival was originally scheduled to take place over two back-to-back weekends — April 10th, 11th, and 12th, followed by April 17th, 18th, and 19th — at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, about two hours outside of Los Angeles. A newly reunited Rage Against the Machine was set to headline alongside Travis Scott and Frank Ocean. Coachella and its sister festival Stagecoach together bring in some $1.4 billion in profits each year, and an estimated 250,000 people attend the former each year.

Several artist managers have been in talks with Goldenvoice for the last week discussing postponement of the festival, a source familiar with the situation told Rolling Stone Monday night, adding that the cancelation of SXSW and the recent outbreak of cases in California’s Riverside County “really changed everyone’s tune.” Another source said Coachella “confirmed” postponement with their agency on Monday night, but did not provide further details. A third source close to the situation said the talks are ongoing and not finalized yet.

Related

Sofi of US duo Sofi Tukker jumps into the crowd while performing during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, near Palm Springs, California, USA, 21 April 2019. The festival runs from 12 to 21 April 2019.Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2019 in Indio, California, USA - 21 Apr 2019
Coachella: Three New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Region
George Harrison's Dark Horse Label Rides Again

Related

Rolling Stone, Rob Sheffield, Best Songs
Rob Sheffield's 50 Best Songs of the 2010s
40 Greatest Sketch-Comedy TV Shows of All Time

Journalist Yashar Ali wrote on Twitter that the festival is being moved to October 9th and October 16th, per an industry source. Neither AEG nor Goldenvoice, the AEG subsidiary that puts on both festivals, responded to request for comment, and neither entity has issued a public statement.

California has been one of the U.S. states hit hardest by the global coronavirus outbreak, reporting over 110 confirmed cases and at least one death as of Monday evening. On Sunday, Riverside County, which stretches from outside of Los Angeles into the Southern California desert and includes the small town of Indio, declared a public health emergency after it announced that a patient was being treated for coronavirus at a local hospital. On Monday night, Riverside announced three new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the county to six.

If postponed, Coachella would be the third major festival to be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, following South by Southwest in Austin and Ultra Festival in Miami. Additionally, Nashville’s Tin Pan South Songwriters festival was postponed because of both coronavirus fears and a recent tornado that tore through the city last week. Health professionals have noted that with large, dense gatherings like music festivals, the safest way to mitigate risk is to avoid going altogether — simply because of the nature of the events. “You’re going to have the same risk just because you’re with a lot of people,” Celine Thum, the chief medical officer at emergency medical services provider Paradocs Worldwide, told Rolling Stone last week. “These hazards are present at every festival.”

For the past few months, the coronavirus has upended the Asian live music market as an array of regional acts canceled shows and Western acts plotting overseas tours, like Green Day, Stormzy, Khalid and the National, soon followed suit.

Samantha Hissong, Ethan Millman, and Jon Blistein contributed reporting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.