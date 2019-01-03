×
Coachella Mistakenly Calls Gucci Mane ‘Gucci Gang’ on its Announcement Poster

An artist named “Gucci Gang” is listed on the Coachella website, alongside a picture of Gucci Mane

2019 was supposed to be better. However, just three days into it, Coachella inadvertently disrespected one of the most influential pop stars of the last decade. Alongside the California festival’s markedly more diverse lineup was one glaring mistake: Gucci Mane deserves better.

On Wednesday night, Coachella announced its 2019 lineup, which includes Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande as headliners. Then, under those acts are smaller, well-known streaming giants. Two rungs under those acts are fledgling artists that, to the untrained eye, look concocted by a Wu-Tang Name Generator (which worked swimmingly for Donald Glover). Thus the hierarchy of festival poster font size continues. One of the more curious names listed was “Gucci Gang,” the title of an absurdly popular Lil Pump song. Click through the link, though, and Gucci Gang was not referring to Lil Pump & Friends, or an avant garde piece of performance art from the YouTuber who said “gucci gang” one million times. Instead, on Coachella’s website, a photo of the Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane was present in the box of the artist dubbed “Gucci Gang.” Official links to Gucci Mane’s social media pages sat right next to the photo of East Atlanta Santa, confirming the error.

