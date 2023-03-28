What to Know Before Visiting Coachella 2023: Our Full Festival Guide

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the first major music festivals of the year is just around the corner as we gear up for Coachella 2023.

As always, this year’s Coachella lineup sees some of the biggest names in music. But the lead acts — Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean — also make history as the first group of 100% non-white Coachella headliners. The rest of the lineup is equally diverse (and exciting) with big names including Rosalia, Kaytranada, Becky G, Burna Boy, Metro Boomin, Jai Paul, and many others performing throughout the two-weekend event.

But, as with any music festival of this caliber, there’s a lot of planning and preparation necessary for us as attendees. Below is our complete guide on everything you need to know about Coachella 2023, including where to buy tickets, how to pack, and what to expect once you’re there.

How to Buy Tickets to Coachella 2023 Online

Tickets for Coachella Weekend 1 are sold out on the festival’s website, but you can still buy them through resale platforms like Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster, and StubHub — all of which guarantee real tickets delivered before the event. If you buy your tickets through Vivid Seats, use promo code RS2023 to save $20 on purchases of $200 or more.

Coachella Weekend 2 tickets are still available through the festival’s website, but, as of writing, they’re actually cheaper through resale platforms. Vivid Seats, for example, currently has Weekend 2 general admission passes starting at $441, compared to $550 on the Coachella website. VIP passes are also slightly cheaper through resale sites. Editor’s picks

Coachella Lineup, Basic Info

Coachella takes place over two weekends, Friday through Sunday, with the same lineup each weekend (i.e. you won’t miss any performers by going one weekend instead of the other). The first weekend is April 14-16, and the second weekend is April 21-23. As with previous years, the festival takes place at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California, which is about 2.5 hours by car from Los Angeles.

The first nights of Coachella — April 14 and 21 — will be headlined by Bad Bunny with supporting acts including Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Kaytranada, the Chemical Brothers, and Becky G. Day Two (April 15 and 22) will see the likes of Rosalia, boygenius, Charlie XCX, and headliner Blackpink. On Day Three, Frank Ocean headlines a lineup that also sees Bjork, Kali Uchis, Jai Paul, and Dominic Fike. Check out the full lineup for Coachella here.

As far as timing, Coachella’s website says the venue will open around noon each day. The venue will close at 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, and 12 a.m. on Sunday on nights.

Coachella 2023 Food & Drink Options

Musical performances and art installations aren’t the only things worth looking forward to at Coachella. Top restaurants and chefs from around the country are slated to provide pop-up service at the festival, and there will even be some speakeasy bars sprinkled throughout the grounds.

Some of the more noteworthy food options at Coachella 2023 will include pop-up service from Michelin-starred bistro Camphor, Yangban Society, Chef Alvin Callan and Amboy, Broad Street Oyster Company, Bang Bang Noodles, Kogi by Roy Choi, Post + Beam, and Chamberlain Coffee. There’s also Outstanding In The Field, a pop-up dinner series in the ground’s VIP Rose Garden with different award-winning chefs creating multi-course sit-down meals each night.

How to Stream Coachella 2023 Online Free

Can’t make it to Coachella in person this year? You can still see every act live online thanks to Coachella’s partnership with YouTube. On each day of the festival, head to youtube.com/coachella to livestream the performances. Related

What to Bring to Coachella 2023

Packing for Coachella is no easy task, as you’ll want quite a few supplies but you’ll also need to comply with security regulations. Here are a few of our festival must-haves — all of which adhere to Coachella’s rulebook.

1. Carhartt Mini Backpack

Amazon

Backpacks are allowed at Coachella, and they don’t have to be clear, but they can’t be larger than 18″ x 13″ x 8.5” (but who wants to lug around a big backpack?). If you’re in need of a compact backpack to carry your essentials, pick up this mini pack from Carhartt. Inside the durable, water-repellent exterior is a surprisingly roomy main compartment to stash all your necessities.

Buy Carhartt Mini Backpack $34.99

2. Anker PowerCore Fusion Power Bank

Amazon

A dead phone can ruin any festival day (especially if you’re coordinating with friends), and it happens far too often. Make sure that won’t happen by picking up a reliable power bank, such as this PowerCore Fusion from Anker. It stores 10000mAh, which is enough juice to fully charge an iPhone about two times. It’s also very compact and features a USB-C port if needed.

Buy Anker PowerCore Fusion $49.99

3. CamelBak Eddy+ Water Bottle

Amazon

Metal water bottles and liquids are not allowed when entering the festival grounds, so you’ll want a good plastic bottle to fill up inside and stay hydrated. We like this Eddy+ water bottle from the pros at CamelBak, which boasts a lightweight, durable design and a spill-proof top. You get a few size options too, so you can choose one that fits easily in your bag.

4. Knockaround Classics Polarized Sunglasses

Amazon

Knockaround is known for their affordable, rugged polarized shades, which is exactly what you want for something like Coachella: Your eyes will be fully protected from the sun, but it’s not the end of the world if you lose the shades, as they’re less than $30.

Buy Knockaround Classics Polarized… $28.00

5. Smyrna Turkish Beach Towel

Amazon

You can’t bring large picnic blankets into Coachella, so we recommend this slim Turkish beach towel for cleaning up or laying out on the grass. It’s highly absorbent, dries fast, and folds up into a lightweight, portable package.

Buy Smyrna Turkish Beach Towel $11.99

6. Vibes High-Fidelity Earplugs

Amazon

Earplugs are a must if you want to lie down each night after the festival without ringing in your ears. We like these earplugs from Vibes for any concerts or music festivals, as they effectively reduce sound but still let you hear and enjoy everything. Plus, the earplugs’ clear tips make them very discreet.

Buy Vibes High-Fidelity Earplugs $28.95

Where to Stay for Coachella

Getting tickets to Coachella is the easy part; finding a place to stay can be tricky.

Your three main accommodation options for Coachella are house rentals, hotel rooms, and camping. House rentals through services like Airbnb are probably your best bet, as you can find stays near the festival grounds, although they are quite pricey (unless you split the bill with a group of friends). Hotel rooms are sparse in the area, which leaves the option of camping.

Coachella has a few campsites on location with options for car camping and tent camping. Head here for more details on camping locations and buy camping passes at StubHub. The festival also offers lodges at Lake Eldorado (something of a “glamping” option) but these tickets are sold out.

Buy Coachella Camping Passes StubHub