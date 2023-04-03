Coachella 2023 Will Livestream Shows From All Festival Stages on YouTube

No matter how far they are from the desert, everyone tuning into YouTube’s livestream of Coachella 2023 will have a chance to check out every stage. For the first time, the festival will be livestreamed in full across six separate feeds — double what they had last year.

“Every year, Coachella gets bigger and better and every year, we up our game to meet that moment,” YouTube announced in a statement. “As we gear up for one of the most global lineups in Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival history, we are going all in to make this year’s livestream experience and YouTube presence the most epic yet!”

Be there for every moment. All stages streaming on both weekends for #CoachellaOnYouTube with Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean and more. Watch only at https://t.co/w4QG9AcB3R. pic.twitter.com/NxKGj1PB5t — Coachella (@coachella) April 3, 2023

This year’s history-making lineup features Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean in the headlining slots, marking the first time none of the festival’s headliners are white. The two-weekends of shows, both of which will be livestreamed, will also feature appearances from Kaytranada, Blondie, Becky G, Metro Boomin, Wet Leg, Angèle, MUNA, BENEE, Yungblud, Boygenius, the Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Labrinth, Remi Wolf, 070 Shake, Mura Masa, Kali Uchis, Dominic Fike, Latto, GloRilla, Porter Robinson, Rae Sremmard, and more. Calvin Harris will also perform in the “returning to the desert” slot that Swedish House Mafia took over last year.

Coachella is scheduled for April 14 through 16 and April 21 through 23. YouTube will run the livestreams for each night back after the night’s final performance until the live show picks back up at 4 p.m. PST the following day.