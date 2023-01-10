For the First Time Ever, None of the Coachella Headliners Are White

The first K-pop headliner. The first Latino headliner. And the return of Frank Ocean. Coachella 2023 is ready to make history as the first iteration of the festival where none of the headliners are white.

On Tuesday, the celebrated music festival announced its stacked lineup for 2023. With Blackpink, Bad Bunny, and Ocean as the main performers, this year’s iteration is the first where all of its headliners are 100 percent non-white.

The 2020 festival came close to making history as one of the fest’s most diverse with Ocean, Travis Scott, and Zack de la Rocha-fronted Rage Against the Machine originally billed as the headliners. The festival was later canceled due to the pandemic.

2018’s iteration was also among the most diverse as it made history with Beyoncé as the first Black woman to headline the festival. The Weeknd and Eminem were the other two headliners.

This year’s performers also feature a wide array of diversity in genre and race high in the festival’s lineup billing. Latin pop star Becky G, Haitian DJ Kaytranada, Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy, and rapper Metro Boomin sit on Friday’s second line.

Second-liners for Day Two include the likes of Euphoria's Labrinth, while Day Three sees Colombian star Kali Uchis, New York rapper A Boogie, Dominic Fike, and Indian-British electronic artist Jai Paul all nabbing top spots at the festival.

Aside from Jai Paul, South Asian artists Ali Sethi, Diljit Dosanjh, Joy Crooks, and Jai Wolf are featured on this year’s lineup. Other notable acts include Doechii, Idris Elba, ¿Téo?, Eladio Carrión, 070 Shake, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Flo Milli, GloRilla, Rae Sremmurd, Latto, Willow, and Noname.

This year’s festival is set to take place the weekends of April 14-16 and April 21-23.