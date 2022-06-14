Coachella Announces Dates for 2023 Festival, Headlined by Frank Ocean

Mark your calendars: Coachella is returning to Indio, California, next year. On Tuesday, the music festival announced that its 2023 iteration will take place over the weekends of April 15 to 17 and April 21 to 23 next year.

Frank Ocean, who was originally one of the headliners for the canceled 2020 festival, is set to headline the coming iteration. Though lineup details are not typically revealed in advance, the festival’s co-founder told Los Angeles Times he wanted to reassure fans Ocean would return to the festival.

“Right now, it’s the Wild West,” Tollett said last year. “I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about.”

Fans are also now able to register for access to ticketing before tickets are opened to the general public on Friday, June 17. Payment plans will also be available for those who need them. Tickets will now be sold on AXS for easy access to advance sales. Meanwhile, hotel packages (featuring GA and VIP ticketing) will become available on Friday as well.

2021’s Coachella was headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia, and the Weeknd. (Kanye West was originally set to perform but pulled out last minute.) The likes of Doja Cat, Anitta, Grupo Firme, Megan Thee Stallion, and Stromae were among those to perform at the music festival earlier this year.