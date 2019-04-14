×
Coachella 2019: See Weezer Perform ‘No Scrubs’ With TLC’s Chilli

Tears for Fears also makes surprise appearance during “Everybody Wants to Rule the World”

“When I heard it, I loved it! They did a great job,” Chilli recently told Rolling Stone of Weezer’s cover of TLC’s “No Scrubs.” “I hope we can perform it together.”

That wish came true Saturday as Weezer welcomed TLC’s Chilli to join the band for “No Scrubs” during their Coachella set Saturday.

As Chilli told Rolling Stone in January, “It feels really good because when you’re in the studio working, you hope and pray that you make songs that have longevity. And we have, so that’s a blessing. I’m telling you, I wanna reach out to [Weezer] and try to make this performance happen!”

Tears for Fears were also surprise guests during Weezer’s set to assist on “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” Both that song and “No Scrubs” appear on Weezer’s recent covers LP The Teal Album.

Weezer’s Coachella performance coincided with Record Store Day, which saw the vinyl release of the previously digital-only The Teal Album.

