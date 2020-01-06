 Coachella Gets Its Own YouTube Documentary - Rolling Stone
‘Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert’: Watch the Teaser for Festival Documentary

YouTube Originals documentary premieres March 31st

Coachella is getting its own documentary, via YouTube Originals. The first teaser trailer for Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert arrived on Tuesday, featuring clips of roaring crowds over the course of the Indio, California, festival’s history. The film will premiere March 31st.

Not much info on the documentary itself is in the teaser, but according to a press statement from YouTube, it will feature “exclusive, never-before-seen footage and interviews,” plus an inside look into the festival’s beginnings and Coachella performances throughout the past 20 years, including Billie Eilish, Blackpink, Kanye West and many more.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Coachella lineup announcement for 2020, with Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean set to headline the weekends of April 10-12 and April 17-19. For the tenth year in a row, YouTube will partner with the festival as its official livestream channel for both weekends, broadcasting live performances from Coachella around the world.

