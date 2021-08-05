CNCO Accidentally Go on a Psychedelic Trip in ‘Toa La Noche’ Video

Last month, Richard Camacho, Christopher Vélez, Erick Brian Colón, and Zabdiel De Jesús — the four remaining members of CNCO — shared “Toa La Noche,” their first single since Joel Pimentel left the group in May. They’re back with a video for the track, which follows them after they accidentally drink a mystery potion that leads to a psychedelic party under the moon.

The vibe of the video is similar to the trippy, moon-lit set that they used when they debuted the single at Univision’s Premios Juventud on July 23rd. The group has said that the song represents the new sound they’ve landed on as a four-piece boy band; they wrote it after doing some experimenting with different styles in Puerto Rico. The poppy track came together with the help of the reggaeton star Wisin and the band recorded it in his La Base studios.

In addition to working on new musical approaches, CNCO is hitting the road to celebrate a new era. They recently announced a 16-date club tour that kicks off on August 19th in Dallas and wraps up in Tampa on September 18th.