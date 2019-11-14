CMA Awards 2019: Pink, Chris Stapleton Team for Devastating ‘Love Me Anyway’

Pink and Chris Stapleton delivered a tender rendition of their duet “Love Me Anyway” during the Country Music Association Awards Wednesday.

“Love Me Anyway” appears on Pink’s most recent album, Hurts 2B Human, and the singer deftly carried the lovesick tune, backed by a small string section, a pianist and a guitarist. Stapleton hung back for the first half of the song before stepping up to the mic, his husky howl pairing perfectly with Pink’s pristine croon as they unleashed a cascade of overlapping refrains.

Along with Pink and Stapleton’s crossover collaboration, Halsey teamed with Lady Antebellum for a medley of the former’s “Graveyard” and the latter’s “What If I Never Get Over You.” The 2019 CMA Awards also featured performances from Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Marren Morris and Blake Shelton, while the show opened with an all-star, all-female number featuring the Highwomen, Tanya Tucker, Martina McBride and the night’s hosts, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.