Cloud Nothings Release New Power Pop Ripper ‘The Spirit Of’

Band details livestream concert to mark release of next album, The Shadow I Remember

Jon Blistein

Cloud Nothings have released another new song, “The Spirit Of,” from their next album, The Shadow I Remember, out February 26th via Carpark.

The track opens with a jittery power pop blast reminiscent of Cloud Nothings’ earliest recordings, but “The Spirit Of” soon morphs into something darker and denser. By the end of the song, frontman Dylan Baldi is letting his ragged howl fly over a cacophonous but cathartic crash of guitars and drums.

“The Spirit Of” marks the second offering from The Shadow I Remember, following “Am I Something,” which arrived last month. For The Shadow I Remember, Cloud Nothings reunited with producer Steve Albini, who produced the group’s acclaimed 2012 record Attack on Memory. The album follows The Black Hole Understands, which arrived in July, and which Baldi and drummer Jayson Gerycz wrote and recorded while in quarantine, sending files back-and-forth between Philadelphia and Cleveland. Cloud Nothings’ last “proper” studio album was 2018’s Last Building Burning.

To mark the release of The Shadow I Remember, Cloud Nothings will livestream a special concert from the Grog Shop in Cleveland, February 27th, 2021. The performance will air at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, and tickets are on sale now for $10.

