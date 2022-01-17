Cloud Cult Preview New Album With ‘One Way Out of a Hole’

Cloud Cult has previewed their upcoming album, Metamorphosis, with its first single, “One Way Out of a Hole.” The song is accompanied by a music video directed by Jeff D. Johnson.

“Although we began writing this song before the pandemic, we performed it along with some other new songs as part of a live-streaming concert during the deep of the COVID shutdown, and the response from the audience on this song, in particular, was unusually empathic,” frontman Craig Minowa said in a statement. “So many people have been through difficult times in the last couple of years, and this song is for all of us who maybe feel a little lost and need a little comfort in remembering that we’re not alone. We’re all in this together.”

Metamorphosis, which follows 2018’s The Seeker album and feature film, was written following the death of Minowa’s father and touches on the themes of addiction, suicide, and parenting during a global pandemic. Minowa recorded the songs in an old Amish cabin he converted to a recording studio, and additional tracking for Metamorphosis was completed at Hive studio with engineer and longtime friend Brian Joseph.

To support the album, Cloud Cult will embark on a U.S. tour from May through August. The band will also perform with the Minnesota Orchestra and conductor Sarah Hicks on March 31, and April 1 and 2.

Metamorphosis is available for pre-order here.

Cloud Cult 2022 tour dates:

Feb. 12 @ Papa Charlie’s in Lutsen, MN

Feb. 19 @ Sheldon Theatre (w/Low) in Red Wing, MN

March 31 @ Minnesota Orchestra in Minneapolis, MN

April 1 @ Minnesota Orchestra in Minneapolis, MN

April 2 @ Minnesota Orchestra in Minneapolis, MN

April 20 @ Norshor Theatre in Duluth, MN

April 23 @ Historic Temple Theatre in Viroqua, WI

May 18 @ City Winery in Washington, DC

May 19 @ City Winery in Philadelphia, PA

May 21 @ City Winery in Boston, MA

May 22 @ City Winery in New York, NY

June 10 @ Artspire Headline in La Crosse, WI

July 6 @ The Chapel in San Francisco, CA

July 7 @ The Chapel in San Francisco, CA

July 8 @ Lodge Room in Los Angeles, CA

Aug. 26 @ Doug Fir in Portland, OR

Aug. 27 @ St. Marks in Seattle, WA