Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala Postponed Due to Bell’s Palsy Diagnosis

Clive Davis‘ annual Pre-Grammy Gala, which has taken place the night before the ceremony every year since 1975, has been postponed for several weeks due to Davis’ diagnosis with Bell’s Palsy, a serious but temporary condition that causes sudden weakness in facial muscles, among other symptoms.

According to a representative for Davis who spoke to Variety, the record producer, 88, is “in good spirits” and being treated with antibiotics and steroids. The party is being rescheduled for May when Davis is expected to make a full recovery. The representative noted that although Bell’s Palsy is thought to be caused by a virus, Davis has not tested positive for Covid-19.

Davis planned to host two virtual parties this year, after the Grammys were moved from their original January 31st date to March 14th due to a spike in coronavirus cases in Southern California. The first party took place on January 30th, the night before the original date of the ceremony, as a benefit for the Recording Academy’s charitable wing MusiCares. The event featured performances from John Legend, Alicia Keys, and others, along with appearances from Bruce Springsteen and Rod Stewart, and stretched on for over five hours. Details about the second party have not been announced, apart from it being a benefit for the Grammy Museum.