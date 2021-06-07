 Clive Davis to Produce New York 'Mega-Concert' for City's Reopening - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Wiz Khalifa Says He Might Put on His Own MMA Fight
Home Music Music News

Clive Davis to Produce New York ‘Mega-Concert’ for City’s Reopening

Post-pandemic celebration, slated for August, will take place in Central Park and host 60,000 in-person attendees

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Clive Davis attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

Clive Davis attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is planning a huge concert event for the city’s post-pandemic reopening and has called on veteran producer Clive Davis to helm the show, the New York Times reports.

The “mega-concert,” part of de Blasio’s proposed “Homecoming Week” and tentatively scheduled for August 21st, will take place in Central Park’s Green Lawn, the 13-acre expanse near the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Davis stated that he hopes to book eight “iconic” stars for the three-hour show, which will play to 60,000 attendees as well as a worldwide television audience.

“This concert is going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity,” de Blasio said. “It’s going to be an amazing lineup. The whole week is going to be like nothing you’ve ever seen before in New York City.”

Related Stories

King Crimson Announce U.S. Tour
Eagles Add Shows to Rescheduled 'Hotel California' Tour

Related Stories

Silence of the Lambs; Writer; Ted Tally
'Silence of the Lambs': 'It Broke All the Rules'
Muhammad Ali: 4 Ways He Changed America

“I can’t think of a better place than the Great Lawn of Central Park to be the place where you say that New York is reopening,” Davis added.

Davis says that the mayor reached out to him about three weeks ago, around the time that Davis hosted the second part of his annual Grammy gala. (Typically hosted once per year, the 2021 Grammy gala was divided into two events due to the pandemic.) The producer’s team includes his son Doug, a music industry lawyer, and Live Nation has already signed on to the event as well. The majority of the concert’s tickets will be free, Davis says, with VIP seating packages available.

In adherence to ongoing Covid-19 safety guidelines, the mayor’s office stated that there would be vaccinated and unvaccinated sections of the concert and that 70% of the tickets would go to vaccinated individuals via the state’s Excelsior Pass vaccine passport. However, it is still unknown how widely Excelsior Pass will be in use by August; according to New York State, 1.1 million passes have been downloaded as of last week, as opposed to the 9.1 million New Yorkers who have been vaccinated.

In This Article: Bill de Blasio, Central Park, Clive Davis, covid-19, live music

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.