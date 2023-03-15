Clipse, Kid Cudi, Grace Jones Lead 2023 Something in the Water Fest

Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival will return to Virginia Beach this April with a lineup featuring the city’s own Clipse, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan, Grace Jones, Maren Morris, and more.

Also set for the three-day fest are Lil Yachty, Wet Leg, Kehlani, Mumford & Sons, Skrillex, Jazmine Sullivan, Flo Milli, Lil Uzi Vert, Summer Walker, the Kid Laroi, SWV, Lil Durk, Latto, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Machine Gun Kelly, Wale, 100 Gecs, Badbadnotgood, Coi Leray and many more. Williams will also host his all-star Pharrell’s Phriends set during the fest.

The festival, taking place April 28 to 30 at the Virginia Beach waterfront and coinciding with the coastal city’s College Beach Weekend, will also livestream all weekend via Williams’ YouTube page. Three-day passes are available now at the Something in the Water site.

After spending 2022 in Washington D.C. after Williams feuded with Virginia Beach officials, Something in the Water will return to the Neptunes mastermind’s hometown in 2023, hopefully for the foreseeable future.

“The demand for the festival in Virginia Beach and The 757 — among the people — has never wavered. If anything, it has only intensified,” Williams previously said in a statement.

“College Beach Weekend continues every year, and the city of Virginia Beach leaders have been eager to reconcile and move forward. The environment is finally optimized for return, and the announcement will delight everyone — from HBCU students across the eastern USA to the hundreds of small businesses who will play a role in the festival to the cities within the region and neighborhoods that will serve as hosts. I need to come back home. There is a pervasive feeling by almost everyone that the festival belongs in Virginia Beach, and the time is right to bring it back.”