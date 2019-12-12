Clipse, Foo Fighters, Post Malone Lead Pharrell’s Something in the Water Fest

Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Chance the Rapper and a reunion of the hip-hop duo Clipse highlight Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water Festival, rolling into the producer’s native Virginia Beach, Virginia, on April 24th through 26th, 2020

Tyler the Creator, Beck (who worked with Williams on his new LP Hyperspace), Migos, H.E.R., Brittany Howard, A$AP Rocky, Williams’ Neptunes cohort Chad Hugo and an all-star collaboration dubbed Pharrell & Friends are also on the lineup for the second annual festival, which Williams curates.

Following an already sold-out “Locals Only” presale, tickets for Something in the Water 2020 go on sale to the public Saturday, December 14th at the festival’s website.

Something in the Water currently marks only the second time Clipse, the long-dormant brother act of Pusha T and No Malice, have reunited since their 2009 album Til the Casket Drops; following the release of Kanye West’s Jesus Is King, which featured Clipse on “Use This Gospel,” the duo performed the track live at West’s concert that weekend in Los Angeles. (Clipse, like Williams, are from Virginia Beach, and the Neptunes produced their first two albums.)

Other acts booked for this year’s fest include Metro Boomin, Nelly, Major Lazer, Tierra Whck, Lil Tecca, Trey Songz, Banks, Gunna, 6lack, the Head and the Heart, 070 Shake, Rico Nasty, Playboi Carti, Jaden Smith, Kali Uchis, Lauren Jauregui, Leon Bridges and many more. Check out the entire lineup below: