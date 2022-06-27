 The Flaming Lips, Sheryl Crow, Roots Lead Climate Concert Benefit - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch Goose Showcase New LP 'Dripfield' on 'CBS Mornings'
Home Music Music News

The Flaming Lips, Sheryl Crow, the Roots Lead New Climate-Themed Festival This Fall

The Big Climate Thing will take place at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium in September and also feature Haim, the Weather Station, Sunflower Bean, Khruangbin, Courtney Barnett, Princess Nokia and Gary Clark Jr.

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Managing Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wayne Coyne, Sheryl Crow, QuestLoveWayne Coyne, Sheryl Crow, QuestLove

Wayne Coyne, Sheryl Crow, QuestLove

Burak Cingi/WireImage; mpi04/MediaPunch /IPX/AP Images; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images

The Flaming Lips, Sheryl Crow, the Roots, and more will play a climate benefit at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium this September.

The 3-day festival, dubbed The Big Climate Thing, will take place September 16 -18, with a goal to raise awareness and take action on the climate crisis. The lineup also includes Haim, the Weather Station, Sunflower Bean, Khruangbin, Courtney Barnett, Princess Nokia, Gary Clark Jr., and more.

“I think music, along with all the cultural industries, have spent way too long sitting back on this issue,” the Weather Station’s Tamara Lindeman tells Rolling Stone. “I believe music plays a primarily emotional role in people’s lives, and as such I think it has huge potential in pushing us to recognize our tangled emotions around this topic. When I imagine a stadium full of people coming together for a climate event centered on music, what I imagine is an enormous opportunity to feel a solidarity that has been so missing here. I truly hope that an enormous in-person event can have some power to bring people together and create some common experience around climate, and push those in attendance to examine their climate feelings and push through them enough to act.”

Related Stories

Afropunk Festival Makes 2022 Return With the Roots, Burna Boy, Isaiah Rashad, Lucky Daye
Eddie Vedder Adds 'Encore' Weekend to Ohana Fest with Alanis Morissette, Black Keys, Haim

Related Stories

70 Greatest Music Documentaries of All Time
RS Recommends: 5 Devices You Need to Set Up Your Smart Home

“I believe that music is one of the most powerful communication tools we have on this planet, way deeper than just words could ever express,” added Sunflower Bean’s Julia Cumming. “Music has to power to influence people’s decisions by touching their hearts and relating to them on the human condition. We are all facing the same problem: this is all our home and it happens to be on fire. If we can figure out how to properly utilize music in this era of the climate crisis, I know more good could be done.”

The event will be hosted by Climate Control Projects in partnership with Brian Eno’s EarthPercent. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. Three-day passes cost $268, while single-day passes go for $119.

In This Article: Climate Change, Climate Crisis, Flaming Lips, Haim, Sheryl Crow, The Flaming Lips, The Roots

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.