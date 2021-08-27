Two of the key albums of the classic-rock era, The Who’s Who’s Next and Led Zeppelin’s Led Zeppelin IV, came out within months of each other back in 1971, and their legacy is the subject of the latest episode of our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now.

The episode grapples with the fact that this aesthetic peak for a certain brand of rock is now half a century ago, the gaps and flaws of the classic-rock canon, the enduring greatness of those albums, and much more. Steven Hyden, whose most recent book is This Isn’t Happening: Radiohead’s “Kid A” and the Beginning of the 21st Century, joins host Brian Hiatt for the wide-ranging discussion.

