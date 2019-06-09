Springsteen Saxophonist Clarence Clemons Documentary Out This Summer

Clarence Clemons, Bruce Springsteen’s longtime saxophonist, is set to be the subject of a documentary feature that will arrive this summer.

For 40 years, Clemons was a widely celebrated musician, playing with Springsteen until his death in 2011. Directed by friend and filmmaker Nick Mead, Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am? shows a different side to the legendary member of the E Street Band, not only chronicling his career with Springsteen, but the “transcendent awakening” he experienced before his death when Mead joined him in China after the E Street Band’s 2003 Rising tour.

The film will feature interviews from Bill Clinton, Nils Lofgren, Joe Walsh and Jake Clemons (his nephew and current member of the E Street Band). According to the film’s Indiegogo page, the documentary “shows the profound effect of a trip to Northeast China, a place where no one knew who he was.”

“Clarence was a true Big Man,” said Joe Amodei, producer and head of Virgil Films, using Clemons’ nickname. “His spirituality rose to the top of every interview we conducted.”

Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am? hits select theaters across the country in July and will be released on digital platforms on August 17th via Virgil Films & Entertainment, Deadline reports.