Springsteen Saxophonist Clarence Clemons Documentary Out This Summer

Filmmaker and friend Nick Mead chronicled musician’s little known spiritual journey

Us Rock Star Bruce Springsteen (r) and Saxophone Player Clarence Clemons Perform on Stage at the Stade De Suisse Stadium in Bern Switzerland 30 June 2009 Switzerland Schweiz Suisse BerneSwitzerland Music Bruce Springsteen - Jun 2009

Clarence Clemons, Bruce Springsteen’s late saxophonist, will be the subject of the upcoming documentary 'Who Do I Think I Am?'

Peter Klaunzer/EPA/Shutterstock

Clarence Clemons, Bruce Springsteen’s longtime saxophonist, is set to be the subject of a documentary feature that will arrive this summer.

For 40 years, Clemons was a widely celebrated musician, playing with Springsteen until his death in 2011. Directed by friend and filmmaker Nick Mead, Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am? shows a different side to the legendary member of the E Street Band, not only chronicling his career with Springsteen, but the “transcendent awakening” he experienced before his death when Mead joined him in China after the E Street Band’s 2003 Rising tour.

The film will feature interviews from Bill Clinton, Nils Lofgren, Joe Walsh and Jake Clemons (his nephew and current member of the E Street Band). According to the film’s Indiegogo page, the documentary “shows the profound effect of a trip to Northeast China, a place where no one knew who he was.”

“Clarence was a true Big Man,” said Joe Amodei, producer and head of Virgil Films, using Clemons’ nickname. “His spirituality rose to the top of every interview we conducted.”

Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am? hits select theaters across the country in July and will be released on digital platforms on August 17th via Virgil Films & Entertainment, Deadline reports.

