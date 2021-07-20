Clairo Maps 2022 North American Tour in Support of ‘Sling’

Clairo has announced a North American tour in support of her new album Sling.

The spring trek kicks off in Charlotte, North Carolina, on February 16th, with stops at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and Chicago’s Riviera Theatre. It will wrap in Claire Cottrill’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia on April 16th.

Arlo Parks will support Cottrill for a majority of the dates, while Cottrill partnered with SafeTour and Calling All Crows for the shows to be safe and harassment-free. General tickets go on sale Friday.

“Now that shows are starting to come back into our everyday lives, it’s important to

prioritize everyone’s experience to the fullest,” Cottrill said in a statement. “Everyone deserves a resource and everyone deserves to enjoy the show in peace. I want the audience to know that there is someone who will listen and believe them at every show.”

The Jack Antonoff-produced Sling marks Cottrill’s second album, which was mostly recorded at Allaire Studios in upstate New York. Cottrill spoke about the record and more in our recent digital cover story.

Clairo Tour Dates

2/16 – The Fillmore @ Charlotte, NC

2/17 – Ryman Auditorium @ Nashville, TN

2/19 – The Fillmore Silver Spring @ Washington, D.C

2/22 – The National @ Richmond, VA

2/24 – Radio City Music Hall @ New York, NY

2/26 – The Fillmore @ Philadelphia, PA

2/27 – House Of Blues @ Boston, MA

3/02 – Mtelus @ Montreal, QC

3/04 – History @ Toronto, ON

3/07 – Agora Ballroom @ Cleveland, OH

3/08 – The Fillmore – Detroit, MI

3/10 – Riviera Theatre @ Chicago, IL

3/18 – The Fillmore @ Minneapolis, MN

3/20 -The Fillmore @ Denver, CO

3/23 – Paramount Theatre @ Seattle, WA

3/25 – Arlene Schnitzer Hall @ Portland, OR

3/28 – The Orpheum @ Vancouver, BC

3/30 -The Masonic @ San Francisco, CA

3/31 – Fox Theater @ Oakland, CA

4/02 – The Greek Theatre @ Los Angeles, CA

4/03 – House Of Blues @ Anaheim, CA

4/05 – Marquee Theatre @ Tempe, AZ

4/07- South Side Ballroom @ Dallas, TX

4/09 – ACL @ Moody Theater @ Austin, TX

4/10 – Bayou Music Center (fka Revention) @ Houston, TX

4/13 – The Fillmore Miami Beach @ Miami, FL

4/14 – Hard Rock Live @ Orlando, FL

4/16 – Tabernacle @ Atlanta, GA