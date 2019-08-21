Clairo, Mura Masa Warp Time in ‘I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again’ Video

Clairo and producer Mura Masa have teamed up for their new video “I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again.” The clip, directed by Thomas Hardiman, features some trippy visuals, pairing slow-motion footage of kids in the countryside with a plethora of warping effects to create some mind-bending imagery.

“This mura masa song is a really special one for me. i’ve been a fan of his for years- but working together, hearing his ideas and seeing this song come to life was a whole other beautiful experience i was lucky to be a part of,” Clairo tweeted of the collaboration earlier this week. “Also these lyrics are some of my favorite so there’s that.”

“I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again” is the first single from Mura Masa’s next full-length album. His self-titled debut was released in 2017.

Clairo recently released her own full-length debut, Immunity, earlier this month. She will embark on a North American headlining tour this fall, beginning September 28th in Chicago and ending November 20th in Boston, with an added show in Mexico City in March 2020. The tour will include a set at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival music festival in Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, running November 9th and 10th. Clairo recently wrapped up touring as a supporting act for Khalid.