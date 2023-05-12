fbpixel
Clairo Takes Her Intimate Indie Gems to Electric Lady For Live EP

Five-track EP features the singer-songwriter at legendary New York studio, where part of Sling was recorded
Clairo
Clairo performs at Radio City Music Hall on February 24, 2022 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Clairo has dropped Live at Electric Lady, a cozy EP released off Spotify.

Clairo — a.k.a. Claire Cottrill — announced the EP on Thursday afternoon, hours before dropping it at midnight E.T. She wrote in her caption that the EP contains “all her favorites,” including her hit “Bags” and Sling highlights like “Amoeba” and “Blouse.” In a statement, she added, “I’m extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to perform at Electric Lady. A huge thank you to everyone involved!“

The EP follows “For Now,” a demo Cottrill dropped last month to benefit For the Gworls and Everytown for Gun Safety. She also appeared on a new rendition of Beabadoobee’s “Glue Song,” shortly after lending Phoenix a hand on their “After Midnight” remix.

Released nearly two years ago, Sling was partially recorded at Electric Lady and Allaire Studios in the Catskills — the latter of which heavily influenced the record. “Everything’s clicking as to why I’m so happy here, and so unhappy in other places,” she told Rolling Stone in her cover story. “This record has changed everything for me, because I was fully going to quit music.”

