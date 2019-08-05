×
Clairo Announces North American Headlining Tour

20-year-old singer will embark on fall run in support of debut album Immunity

Clairo

Twenty-year-old pop artist Clairo has announced a North American headlining tour this fall in support of her debut album Immunity.

The tour will begin September 28th at the Metro in Chicago and run for 31 dates across the U.S. and Canada, wrapping November 20th at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club. Clairo will also play a show at Plaza Condesa in Mexico City on March 19th, 2020. Supporting acts include Beabadoobee and Hello Yello.

Artist pre-sale for Clairo’s tour starts Tuesday, August 6th at 12:00 p.m. ET until 10:00 p.m. local. General on-sale begins Wednesday, August 7th at 10:00 a.m. local. Complete information is available on Clairo’s website.

Clairo is currently touring as an opener for Khalid this month, ending on August 17th at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. She released Immunity, co-produced by Rostam and featuring Danielle Haim on guest vocals, this past week, with Rolling Stone reviewer Will Hermes calling it “a refreshing pop success story.”

Clairo North American Tour Dates

September 28 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
October 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
October 2 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
October 5 – Denver, CO @ The Summit Music Hall
October 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
October 8 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
October 9 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Events Centre
October 10 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
October 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
October 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
October 18 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
October 19 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
October 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
October 22 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
October 23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
October 24 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
October 26 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
October 28 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
October 29 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
October 31 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
November 1 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
November 3 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
November 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
November 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
November 8 – Syracuse, NY @ The Westcott Theater
November 12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
November 14 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
November 16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
November 18 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater
November 20 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
March 19, 2020 – Mexico City, MX @ Plaza Condesa

