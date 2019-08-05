Clairo Announces North American Headlining Tour

Twenty-year-old pop artist Clairo has announced a North American headlining tour this fall in support of her debut album Immunity.

The tour will begin September 28th at the Metro in Chicago and run for 31 dates across the U.S. and Canada, wrapping November 20th at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club. Clairo will also play a show at Plaza Condesa in Mexico City on March 19th, 2020. Supporting acts include Beabadoobee and Hello Yello.

Artist pre-sale for Clairo’s tour starts Tuesday, August 6th at 12:00 p.m. ET until 10:00 p.m. local. General on-sale begins Wednesday, August 7th at 10:00 a.m. local. Complete information is available on Clairo’s website.

Clairo is currently touring as an opener for Khalid this month, ending on August 17th at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. She released Immunity, co-produced by Rostam and featuring Danielle Haim on guest vocals, this past week, with Rolling Stone reviewer Will Hermes calling it “a refreshing pop success story.”

Clairo North American Tour Dates



September 28 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

October 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

October 2 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

October 5 – Denver, CO @ The Summit Music Hall

October 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

October 8 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

October 9 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Events Centre

October 10 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

October 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

October 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

October 18 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

October 19 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

October 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

October 22 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

October 23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

October 24 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

October 26 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

October 28 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

October 29 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

October 31 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

November 1 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

November 3 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

November 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

November 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

November 8 – Syracuse, NY @ The Westcott Theater

November 12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

November 14 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

November 16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

November 18 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater

November 20 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

March 19, 2020 – Mexico City, MX @ Plaza Condesa