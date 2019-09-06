Watch Clairo’s Vulnerable Rendition of ‘I Wouldn’t Ask You’ on ‘Kimmel’

Clairo performed a track from her debut album Immunity, called “I Wouldn’t Ask You,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night. The vulnerable rendition began with the 21-year-old artist leading a group of children in singing the song’s chorus, over a stark piano: “I wouldn’t ask you to take care of me/Oh, and I wouldn’t ask you to take care of me.” Opening the song up to keyboard, guitar and drums, Clairo still channeled her trademark “bedroom pop” and delivered an introspective performance of the track.

Immunity, co-produced with former Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij, arrived in August. Clairo also lent her voice to the Mura Masa track “I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again” and starred in the video. Today, her collaboration with Charli XCX and Yaeji, “February 2017,” was released; it will appear on Charli’s third studio album Charli, out September 13th.

Clairo will be touring in support of Immunity this fall, kicking off September 28th at the Metro in Chicago and wrapping November 20th in Boston, with an additional show on March 19th in Mexico City. The tour will include a performance at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles, November 9th and 10th.