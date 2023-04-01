fbpixel
Clairo Releases ‘For Now’ to Benefit For the Gworls, Everytown for Gun Safety

Proceeds from sales on Bandcamp will aid the two non-profits
Clairo performs at O2 Academy Brixton on October 04, 2022 in London, England. Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Clairo released a new demo called “For Now” on Bandcamp. Proceeds from the song will benefit For the Gworls, which raises funds to help Black transgender people with financial aid for rent, medical and travel financial assistance; and Everytown for Gun Safety, which seeks to prevent gun violence by advocating for evidence-based solutions.

On the nimble, keys-led ballad, Claire Cottrill quietly professes her devotion to a person. The lyrics find her eschewing diving too deeply into the thoughts behind what’s happening in favor of enjoying being swept away by the feelings of the moment.

“Pull the rug from underneath me now/Caught up in the landslide, blindside on the ground/And would it make a difference if I’d looked at all?,” she sings. “Loving you is simple, sweet, and I’m bound to fall/because I’m loving you for now/loving you for now.”

Earlier in the month, Clairo teamed up with Phoenix for a new version of Phoenix’s track, “After Midnight” from their seventh studio album, Alpha Zulu. Clairo will perform during the Re:SET concert series alongside boygenius, Dijon, and Bartees Strange, which sees each band performing full sets in three cities over four weekends in June.

