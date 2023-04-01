Clairo Releases ‘For Now’ to Benefit For the Gworls, Everytown for Gun Safety

Clairo released a new demo called “For Now” on Bandcamp. Proceeds from the song will benefit For the Gworls, which raises funds to help Black transgender people with financial aid for rent, medical and travel financial assistance; and Everytown for Gun Safety, which seeks to prevent gun violence by advocating for evidence-based solutions.

On the nimble, keys-led ballad, Claire Cottrill quietly professes her devotion to a person. The lyrics find her eschewing diving too deeply into the thoughts behind what’s happening in favor of enjoying being swept away by the feelings of the moment. Trending Natasha Lyonne on Quitting Cigs, Being in Her 40s: ‘It’s so Much Cooler, It’s so Much Sexier’ Watch Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon Revise the Rolling Stones' 'Paint It, Black' There’s a Good Reason to Take Trump to Trial, But It’s Not the One You Think Brian 'Brizz' Gillis, Founding Member of Boy Band LFO, Dead at 47

“Pull the rug from underneath me now/Caught up in the landslide, blindside on the ground/And would it make a difference if I’d looked at all?,” she sings. “Loving you is simple, sweet, and I’m bound to fall/because I’m loving you for now/loving you for now.”

Earlier in the month, Clairo teamed up with Phoenix for a new version of Phoenix’s track, “After Midnight” from their seventh studio album, Alpha Zulu. Clairo will perform during the Re:SET concert series alongside boygenius, Dijon, and Bartees Strange, which sees each band performing full sets in three cities over four weekends in June.