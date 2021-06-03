 Clairo to Return With New Single 'Blouse' - Rolling Stone
Clairo to Return With New Single ‘Blouse’

Singer-songwriter will debut track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Angie Martoccio

clairo blouse

Adrian Nieto*

Clairo will take to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next week to perform her new single, “Blouse.”

Clairo, a.k.a Claire Cottrill, will appear on the show Thursday, June 10th. She’ll officially release the track following her performance.

“Blouse” will be the first glimpse of Cottrill’s new album, anticipated for release this year. It marks her second LP, following 2019’s Immunity. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, she was slated to open for Tame Impala on tour.

Earlier this year, Cottrill paid tribute to Carly Simon for Rolling Stone‘s Women Shaping the Future issue. “The biggest thing that I connect to is her lyrics,” she said. “I specifically remember where I was when I heard ‘That’s the Way I’ve Always Heard It Should Be’ for the first time. It was around the beginning of 2020, and I was alone on my porch. I listened to it and just felt like I hadn’t heard something that cut so deep within me, ever….as I move forward with the next record, I’m talking a lot about how scared I am to have children and to move on to this other chapter in my life. Listening to that song was so eye-opening to me.”

