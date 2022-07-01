City Girls, Usher Head to the Roller Rink for ‘Good Love’ Video

Sun’s out, skates out! On Thursday, the City Girls dropped their summer bop “Good Love” alongside Usher, accompanied by a colorful, summer-ready video just in time for Fourth of July weekend.

“Ladies in the house tonight, if you’re ready,” Usher sings on the sensual track. “Get freaky. Say that you want good love/Girl, I can give it to you.”

City Girls pay homage to their hometown on the track during a brief interpolation of Miami artist Luke’s 1992 song “Breakdown” during a Yung Miami verse. “Sit me centre stage and watch me do my thing/Like don’t stop, get it, get it, ooh, ooh, hit it, hit it/\,” she raps. “Look back, swirl, twist it, we just some city bitches.”

The rap duo and R&B icon teased the release of the song by sharing clips of the music video filmed in a roller rink days before dropping the song. “Are your skates ready?” wrote City Girls hours before the song dropped. “Let’s go!” they captioned a snippet earlier this week.

Earlier Thursday, Usher released his NPR Tiny Desk Concert as a part of the broadcaster’s Black Music Month performance series. He sang tracks “You Make Me Wanna…,” “My Way,” and “U Don’t Have to Call.”

“Good Love” follows City Girls’ track “Top Notch,” featuring Fivio Foreign. They also collaborated with Saucy Santana on “Shisha” last year and “Scared” from the Bruised soundtrack. The release comes two months before the duo is set to hit the road as Jack Harlow’s opener on the Come Home the Kids Miss You tour.