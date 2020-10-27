See City Girls Perform ‘Pussy Talk,’ ‘Jobs’ at BET Hip Hop Awards 2020

City Girls performed “Pussy Talk,” changed to “Kitty Talk” for broadcast purposes, and “Jobs” during the BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday. City Girls’ Yung Miami and JT were nominated in the Best Duo or Group category, competing with Earthgang, Jackboys, Migos, Chris Brown and Young Thug, and Run the Jewels. Chris Brown and Young Thug took home the award.

They opened with “Pussy Talk,” their single which features Doja Cat. Appearing in a forest stage setting and in matching leopard-print catsuits, the duo launched their performance hanging out on a felled tree trunk. A group of dancers joined them and later, they danced in water. For “Jobs,” they’re seen on a stage with a fiery backdrop.

Both songs appear on their sophomore studio album, City on Lock, which dropped in June. Over the summer, the duo also appeared in a YouTube docuseries, which traces their tumultuous journey making the album.

Last month, they teamed up with Chloe x Halle, Doja Cat and Mulatto for a remix of “Do It” and their remix with DaBaby of Moneybagg Yo’s single “Said Sum” rose to Number 10 on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart.