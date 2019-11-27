 City Girls Unveil Brash New Song 'You Tried It' - Rolling Stone
City Girls Cash Checks and Hit the Mall on New Song ‘You Tried It’

Track marks duo’s second offering since JT’s release from prison

City Girls drag their men through the mall on their brash new single, “You Tried It.”

Produced by DJ Chose, the track boasts a bustling drum beat amplified by big bass hits and underscored by a low and ominous synth loop. City Girls JT and Yung Miami ride the beat expertly, tossing off an array of amazing punch lines like JT’s “City girls, period/But I need them commas/I can wait in the car, I ain’t trying to meet your mama.”

“You Tried It” marks City Girls’ second song, and first official single, since JT was was released from prison after serving more than a year on credit card fraud charges. To mark her release, the pair shared new song “JT First Day Out” in October. Late last week, City Girls teamed with Ciara, Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean and Lala Anthony for a new song, “Melanin.”

City Girls released two albums last year, Period in May and Girl Code in November, the latter arriving after JT began her prison sentence. Around that time, Yung Miami spoke to Rolling Stone about JT’s incarceration, saying, “It’s a minor setback for a major comeback because it’s a movement. Everybody know JT now. When she come back, everyone will be paying attention. When she get out, she gon’ be big. God brought us this far.”

