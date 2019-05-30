City Girls, Lil Yachty Report on ‘Act Up’ Challenge in New Video

After “Careless” and “Twerk,” rap duo City Girls are back with another delightfully rambunctious music video from their second album Girl Code. Lil Yachty makes a cameo in the new clip for “Act Up,” as a befuddled Miami news anchor reporting on a phenomenon sweeping the coastline: the “Act Up Challenge.”

“It’s an interesting day in Miami – the governor has actually cancelled spring break for all spring breakers, okay?” the rapper says. “They’re acting up out of their minds, okay? The City Girls have started an ‘Act Up Challenge’ that is driving the spring breakers literally insane.”

As far as the video goes, the Act Up Challenge seems to entail shutting down a beach and having a good time – two things this rap duo seem to do just fine.