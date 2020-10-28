 City Girls, Lil Baby Take to the Skies in 'Flewed Out' Video - Rolling Stone
City Girls, Lil Baby Take to the Skies in ‘Flewed Out’ Video

Quality Control rappers team up for City on Lock single

City Girls and Lil Baby take to the friendly skies in the new video for “Flewed Out,” which arrives four months after the Miami duo and the Atlanta rapper dropped their collaborative single.

The video finds Quality Control labelmates Lil Baby and City Girls’ Yung Miami and JT delivering the track from the luxurious first class section aboard “City Girls Airlines.” “Flewed Out” features on City Girls’ second album City on Lock, released in June. Since then, the duo has appeared on the “Do It” remix featuring Chloe x Halle and Doja Cat and performed a medley of singles — including “Pussy Talk” and “Jobs” — on the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Prior to the release of City on Lock, City Girls’ JT said in an interview with Rolling Stone, “I’ve been sitting back and looking for our sound. It’s still women empowerment.” Yung Miami added, “City Girls don’t take no ish from a man.”

