Hear City Girls’ New Song Following JT’s Prison Release ‘JT First Day Out’

City Girls have unveiled new song “JT First Day Out.” Aptly named to mark duo member JT’s release after serving more than a year in prison on credit card fraud charges, JT raps that she’s “motivated” and poised for what’s next.

On the Twysted Genius-produced track, JT details the time leading up to her incarceration and the aftermath. “I don’t gotta throw shade to get a fanbase, I been a real bitch way before the Fed case,” she raps. “Yung Miami held me down, that’s a bitch ace/And if a bitch try her, it’s a cold case.” Later she shouts-out Drake’s “In My Feelings,” the City Girls-featuring track, which went Number One.

The Quality Control artists touted JT’s upcoming freedom and freestyle via Instagram before the song’s release. “You bitches could neva #JTFree,” JT wrote on Tuesday. “You bitches in trouble! My bitch home!” Yung Miami wrote. Both of them shared the cover art and revealed the track would drop on Tuesday evening.

In the summer of 2018, Yung Miami spoke to Rolling Stone just as JT began serving a two-year sentence for credit card fraud. “It’s a minor setback for a major comeback because it’s a movement,” Yung Miami told Rolling Stone at the time. “Everybody know JT now. When she come back, everyone will be paying attention. When she get out, she gon’ be big. God brought us this far.”

In January, the Florida rap duo also unveiled the video “Twerk” featuring Cardi B and in May they released “Act Up” with Lil Yachty. City Girls’ sophomore effort, Girl Code, dropped in November 2018.