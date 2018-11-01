City Girls Announce Sophomore Album ‘Girl Code’

Miami duo City Girls revealed their sophomore album Girl Code will be out on November 16th. City Girls formed last year, releasing songs for fun online before getting discovered by Coach K and Pierre “Pee” Thomas of Quality Control Music (Migos, Lil Yachty). The pair released their debut album, Period, to acclaim in April. In June, they appeared on Drake’s Scorpion hit “In My Feelings,” which eventually went Number One.

City Girls’ JT went began a two-year sentence for credit card fraud on the same day Drake’s Scorpion was released. Her sentence was due to begin earlier than that, but it was delayed so she can complete her work commitments, like an appearance at the BET Awards and, potentially, the final touches of recording this new project.

“I just keep doing everything we were doing before she left,” Yung Miami told Rolling Stone this summer about her plan while JT is in prison. During the time between the sentencing and JT going to jail, the pair strategized how to handle the “minor setback to a major comeback,” as Yung Miami described it. They filmed videos for various Period singles, including the title track and “Millionaire Dick,” all of which have been released since July.

“It’s a movement,” she continued. “Everybody know JT now. When she come back, everyone will be paying attention. When she get out, she gon’ be big. God brought us this far.”