Watch City Girls Record ‘City on Lock’ in Docuseries Trailer

City Girls reflect on the turbulent journey toward their second LP, City on Lock, in a trailer for the rap duo’s upcoming YouTube docuseries. The project will air in five weekly installments, starting Thursday, July 2nd at 3 p.m. ET.

The clip opens with Yung Miami managing the pressure of the group’s high profile while JT serves out her prison sentence for credit card fraud. “I was nervous,” the former admits, assessing a solo performance at the BET Awards. She also talks about hiding her pregnancy because she didn’t want people to think “there’s a limit to what [she] can do.”

The trailer also shows JT’s prison release and City Girls’ recording sessions for the recently released City on Lock. “When JT get home,” Yung Miami says, “it’s just gonna be bigger than ever, and they really gonna see that we the superstars that we is.”

The docuseries will feature guest spots from Lil Baby and Quality Control label founders Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas, among others. “The road to our new album City On Lock hasn’t been easy, but the City Girls weren’t made to fold,” the duo wrote in the clip’s YouTube caption.

City Girls spoke to Rolling Stone in March about the challenges, both personal and creative, of their career ascent. “I’ve been sitting back and looking for our sound,” JT noted. But Yung Miami emphasized that their key lyrical theme hasn’t changed: “It’s still women’s empowerment,” she said. “City Girls don’t take no fish from a man.”