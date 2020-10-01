Circle Jerks Announce ‘Group Sex’ 40th Anniversary Reissue

Punk legends the Circle Jerks will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their seminal 1980 LP Group Sex with a new vinyl reissue featuring previously unreleased rehearsal recordings.

Due out October 30th, the reissue pairs the 15-minute, 14-song album — released exactly 40 years ago on October 1st, 1980 — with five additional Circle Jerks songs that Keith Morris and company recorded at a rehearsal that year.

The remastered vinyl reissue also features a 20-page booklet with previously unreleased photos and new anecdotes penned Tony Hawk, Mike Patton, Shepard Fairey, Ian MacKaye, Lars Frederiksen and more.

The Group Sex reissue will arrive via Trust Records, a new label dedicated to rereleasing punk and hardcore classics and out-of-print gems. “Before they had a name for the label [Trust co-founders Matt Pincus and Joe Nelson] came to [us] with an opportunity of a lifetime,” singer Keith Morris said in a statement. “So choosing the name Trust Records is very appropriate as they’ve been nothing short of trustworthy and people of their word. That’s insanely important when navigating through the music branch of showbiz world!”

Earlier this year, Circle Jerks announced plans for a reunion tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut LP, but those gigs were postponed due to the coronavirus. As of now, Circle Jerks are set to perform stateside September 2021 at Chicago’s RiotFest.

Group Sex: 40th Anniversary Reissue Tracklist

1. Deny Everything

2. I Just Want Some Skank

3. Beverly Hills

4. Operation

5. Back Against the Wall

6. Wasted

7. Behind the Door

8. World Up My Ass

9. Paid Vacation

10. Don’t Care

11. Live Fast Die Young

12. What’s Your Problem

13. Group Sex

14. Red Tape

15. What’s Your Problem (1980 Band Rehearsal)

16. Red Tape (1980 Band Rehearsal)

17. I Just Want Some Skank (1980 Band Rehearsal)

18. Beverly Hills (1980 Band Rehearsal)

19. Live Fast Die Young (1980 Band Rehearsal)