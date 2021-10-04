Circle Jerks Add New 2022 Dates to First Tour in 15 Years

Hardcore heroes Circle Jerks have announced an additional run of 2022 tour dates as the band prepares to return to the road this fall for their first trek in 15 years.
The band already has a handful of shows scheduled for October and December, as well as a run of West Coast dates next February and March. Circle Jerks’ newly announced leg will kick off March 19th at the Ogden Theatre in Denver, Colorado, and wrap May 13th at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.
Tickets for the new dates will go on sale Friday, October 8th, at 10 a.m. local time via Circle Jerks’ website.
The band will receive support from 7Seconds and Negative Approach on their spring 2022 run (the Bouncing Souls will join for the tour closer in Los Angeles). Adolescents and Negative Approach will appear on the February/March 2022 stretch, as well as Circle Jerks’ three upcoming October gigs. And Municipal Waste and Negative Approach will open during Circle Jerks’ December run.
Circle Jerks’ current live lineup boasts vocalist Keith Morris, guitarist Greg Hewson, bassist Zander Schloss, and drummer Joey Castillo. The group initially intended to spend 2020 on the road in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their 1980 debut, Group Sex, although those plans were delayed because of the pandemic. Last October, Circle Jerks did reissue Group Sex on vinyl with a handful of previously unreleased rehearsal recordings.
Circle Jerks Spring 2022 Tour Dates
March 17 – Salt Lake CIty, UT @ Grand Room Complex
March 19 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
March 21 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada
March 22 – St. Louis, MO@ Red Flag
March 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
March 25 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic
March 26 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
March 28 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
March 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
March 30 – Cleveland, OG @ House of Blues
April 1 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
April 2 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
April 3 – Quebec City, QC @ L’Imperial Bell
April 5 – Burlington, VT@ Higher Ground
April 7 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
April 8 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
April 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
April 14 – NYC, NY @ Irving Plaza
April 16 – Washington DC @ Black Cat
April 19 – Ashville, NC @ TBD
April 21 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
April 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
April 23 – New Orleans, LA @ TBD
April 26 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
April 29 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
April 30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak
May 1 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
May 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium