Circle Jerks Tease 2020 Reunion Tour to Celebrate 40th Anniversary

Punk legends the Circle Jerks have teased a 2020 reunion tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their 1980 hardcore punk classic Group Sex.

Circle Jerks will perform their first show together since 2011 at Las Vegas’ Punk Rock Bowling music festival on the weekend of May 21st, 2020, with more gigs expected to be announced.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, the lineup for the reunion currently includes singer Keith Morris and guitarist Greg Hetson — both founding members who appeared on Group Sex — as well as bassist Zander Schloss, who joined Circle Jerks after appearing — along with the band — in the 1984 film Repo Man. The reunion lineup’s drummer has not yet been revealed.

During Circle Jerks’ hiatus in 2011, Morris formed the acclaimed punk supergroup Off! Earlier this year, that band launched a Kickstarter to fund their upcoming new album/documentary Watermelon.

In 2016, Morris released his autobiography My Damage: The Story of a Punk Rock Survivor, a look back at his career as the frontman of Black Flag, Circle Jerks and Off! As Morris told Rolling Stone at the time, previous attempts to reunite Circle Jerks were hamstrung by Hetson’s duties with Bad Religion, as well as creative differences between the guitarist and the singer.

“[With Circle Jerks] we got offer after offer but we would let opportunities like that pass us by,” Morris said in 2016. “For a band that’s 33 years old, there’s something wrong with that. So I reached the point where I said enough is enough.”