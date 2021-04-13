Ciara, Russell Wilson to Host Vaccination Special With Barack Obama, Joe Biden

NBC has announced Roll Up Your Sleeves, an hour-long special in partnership with Walgreens and Civic Nation’s Made to Save Initiative that aims to educate viewers on the Covid-19 vaccine.

Ciara and Russell Wilson will host the special, which airs Sunday, April 18th at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT. The all-star event will include appearances by President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama — who will speak alongside NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal — as well as Michelle Obama, Sterling K. Brown, Lana Condor, Billy Crystal, Eric Dane, Ryan Eggold, Dr. Vin Gupta, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Dale Jarrett, Ken Jeong, Joe Jonas, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Joel McHale, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kumail Nanjiani, Ellen Pompeo, Amanda Seyfried, Jane Seymour, and Wanda Sykes.

Additionally, Matthew McConaughey will interview Dr. Anthony Fauci in a segment meant to separate fact from fiction with regard to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Roll Up Your Sleeves is created and produced by ATTN and was developed in partnership with Civic Nation and healthcare professionals. The event is also produced by Deviants Media and is executive produced by Tom Werner, Valerie Jarrett, Matthew Segal, Jarrett Moreno, Taye Shuayb, Jessie Surovell, Mike Vainisi, Audrey Morrissey, Ivan Dudynsky, and Chad Hines.