Ciara, Missy Elliott to Perform at 2018 American Music Awards

Dua Lipa also joins all-star lineup

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 13: Ciara (L) and Missy Elliot perform at Black Girls Rock! 2012 at the Paradise Theater on October 13, 2012 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/FilmMagic)

Ciara, Missy Elliott and Dua Lipa were added to the already star-studded lineup featuring Cardi B, Mariah Carey and Carrie Underwood.

Ciara, Missy Elliott and Dua Lipa will join the star-studded lineup of performers at the 2018 American Music Awards.

The news was announced by Dick Clark Productions and ABC on Friday Sept. 28 that the three artists would be added to the already stacked evening of performances.

Ciara and Missy Elliott will perform their new remix of the former’s track, “Level Up,” while Ciara will also play “Dose,” the new single from her forthcoming studio LP. The performance marks the R&B singer’s first at the AMAs since 2005.

It will be Dua Lipa’s first time taking the stage at the AMAs to play her new collaboration with Silk City “Electricity” along with other hits.

Other previously announced performers include Cardi B with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, Post Malone with Ty Dolla $ign, Benny Blanco with Halsey and Khalid, and Mariah Carey and Carrie Underwood. There will also be a tribute to late soul icon Aretha Franklin, led by Gladys Knight.

Tracee Ellis Ross is set to host The AMAs, which will air live on Oct. 9 at 8:00 p.m EST on ABC.

