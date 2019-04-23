×
Rolling Stone
Chvrches Plot Summer Headlining Tour

Scottish synth-pop outfit released latest LP, Love Is Dead, last year, recently teamed with Marshmello for new single, “Here With Me”

Chvrches will play a handful of shows around North America this summer in support of their most recent album, 'Love Is Dead.'

Sacha Lecca for Rolling Stone.

Scottish synth-pop outfit Chvrches have extended their 2019 North American tour to include a headlining run this summer.

The tour kicks off June 29th at the Westword Music Showcase in Denver, Colorado and includes stops in cities like Milwaukee, Toronto and New York City, where the band will play Radio City Music Hall with special guest Charly Bliss. The tour wraps July 14th with a performance at Forecastle Festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

Tickets for Chvrches’ summer run go on sale this Friday, April 26th. Complete information is available on the band’s website.

Chvrches recently performed at Coachella and have a handful of concerts and festival appearances scheduled over the next few weeks.

Chvrches released their most recent album, Love Is Dead, last May. The record marked the group’s third and followed 2015’s Every Open Eye. In March, the band partnered with DJ/producer Marshmello for a new song, “Here With Me,” which has become the band’s highest charting single to date with over 100 million streams around the world.

Chvrches Tour Dates

June 29 – Denver, CO @ Westword Music Showcase
July 1 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
July 2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
July 4 – Ottawa, ON @ Bluesfest
July 5 – Quebec, QC @ Festival D’Ete
July 7 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
July 9 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
July 11 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (with Charly Bliss)
July 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Basilica Block Party
July 14 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle

