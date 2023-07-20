Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry Announces Solo Music, Tour During Band Hiatus
Lauren Mayberry is stepping away from Chvrches to make music on her own for the first time. On Thursday, the musician reflected on the 10th anniversary of the group’s debut LP, The Bones of What You Believe, as she announced plans to tour as a solo artist — but assured that Chvrches isn’t done forever.
“I met Iain [Cook] and Martin [Doherty] when I was 23 — a little baby of a person, in hindsight. Looking back on what we’ve achieved together, so much of it doesn’t feel real or even possible,” the Scottish star wrote on Instagram. “I am so proud of all the chapters our band has been able to have and I am so grateful to my bandmates for taking me on that journey with them.”
“We are all confident that the Chvrches story has many more pages yet to be written,” she continued.
Mayberry continued by revealing that she’ll be dropping her “first-ever solo music” after always believing she needed to be a part of a band. Now, she’s ready to be on her own.
“For a long time, I couldn’t imagine ever doing anything outside of Chvrches. Since I was 15 years old, I have always, only, ever been in a band,” she wrote. “I always wanted so badly to belong somewhere — to be one of the boys, and to fit in.”
“But as I sail/stumble through this era of my life (your 20s really do go by in a flash, kids), it has started to feel like there are things I want to write and say and do that need to be done on my own,” she continued.
Tickets for her solo tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday for her shows in the U.S. and on Monday in Europe. “I guess here we fucking go?!” she ended her post.
The announcement from Mayberry arrives four months after Chvrches released their single “Over,” their first song since 2021’s Screen Violence. At the time, they teased “the start of whatever the next Chvrches chapter might be.”
Lauren Mayberry solo tour dates
Sept. 4 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Sept. 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Sept. 18 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Sept. 20 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
Sept. 22 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Sept. 23 – Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion
Sept. 25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Sept. 26 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Sept. 28 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Sept. 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
Oct. 5 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor
Oct. 6 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 3
Oct. 8 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
Oct. 9 – London, UK @ Scala
Oct. 11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Oz
Oct. 12 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
Oct. 13 – Munich @ Strom
Oct. 15 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
Oct. 16 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
Oct. 17 – Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe
Oct. 19 – Vienna, AT @ Flex
Oct. 21 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
Oct. 22 – Milan, IT, @ Magnolia
Oct. 24 – Barcelona, ES @ La Nau
Oct. 25 – Madrid, ES @ Sala Capernico