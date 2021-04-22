 Chvrches Drop 'He Said She Said' Video - Rolling Stone

Chvrches Relive Memories in a Darkroom in ‘He Said She Said’ Video

New visual was directed by artist Scott Kiernan

Chvrches have released the music video for their latest single “He Said She Said,” directed by artist Scott Kiernan.

The clip takes place in a photography darkroom, with glowing red light and prints developing in tubs of acid. Lead singer Lauren Mayberry appears inside a giant revolving door as she fiercely recounts a manipulative relationship: “He said, ‘It’s all in your head, but keep an ear to the grapevine,’ and/’Get drunk, but don’t be a mess’/Keep thinkin’ over, over.”

Kiernan elaborated on the video: “The revolving door is metaphorical to the circular nature of a manipulative power dynamic, and the looping thoughts that go along with feeling trapped in it. But this door also represents a film developing tank here: It creates ‘a picture’ through agitation. That agitation can be malevolent, by some controlling, dominating force as in an abusive relationship, or it can be that of a protest — a positive force to reclaim one’s agency.”

In their own statement, Chvrches added: “Working with Scott has been really exciting as we share a visual viewpoint. He really understood and elevated our references. We found out about his work through a short film he made for Moog and were just obsessed with his aesthetic and way of telling stories. He has creative-directed everything for this new era of the band and we can’t wait for Chvrches fans to see the story unfold…”

Chvrches released the album Love Is Dead in 2018.

