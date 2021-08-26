Watch Chvrches Showcase ‘Good Girls’ on ‘Fallon’

Chvrches appeared on The Tonight Show for a raucous performance of their recent song “Good Girls.” Performing from a hilltop overlooking at accity at night, the group juxtaposed a televised version of singer Lauren Mayberry with the real one.

“Good Girls” comes off Chvrches’ upcoming fourth album, Screen Violence, out August 27th via Glassnote Records. Recorded remotely between Glasgow and Los Angeles during the pandemic, Screen Violence derives its title from one of the band’s early proposed names before they settled on Chvrches. A decade later, the band decided to revive the name in the midst of the Covid-19 lockdown, where many relationships were tethered together over the computer amid a global crisis.

The band has released several songs off the album so far, including single “He Said She Said” and “How Not to Drown,” featuring Robert Smith of the Cure. They shared “Good Girls” last month.

“The opening line (‘killing your idols is a chore’) was something I wrote after listening to some friends arguing about the present-day implications of loving certain problematic male artists — I was struck by the lengths that people would go to in order to excuse their heroes and how that was so juxtaposed to my own experiences in the world,” Mayberry said of the song. “Women have to constantly justify their right to exist and negotiate for their own space. We’re told that Bad Things don’t happen to Good Girls. That if you curate yourself to fit the ideal — keep yourself small and safe and acceptable — you will be alright, and it’s just not fucking true.”