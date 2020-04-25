 See Chvrches Perform 'Elite' Hit 'Forever' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Music News

See Chvrches Perform ‘Elite’ Hit ‘Forever’ on ‘Fallon’

2018 Love Is Dead track experienced recent resurgence thanks to Netflix series placement

Reporter

Chvrches delivered a socially distanced performance of their song “Forever” — recently featured in the Netflix hit Elite — on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show.

Although the Chvrches members were in separate homes, Lauren Mayberry and company came together virtually for a colorful, cohesive rendition that provided the surprise hit with a makeshift music video.

Initially released in May 2018 on the band’s third album Love Is Dead, “Forever” has seen a staggering resurgence in popularity in recent weeks thanks to the song’s much-coveted placement in the Netflix Spanish-language series Elite.

As Rolling Stone recently reported, since “Forever” popped up on Elite’s Season 3-opening episode, the song has seen a 900% increase in month-to-month Spotify streams, and the placement has led to dozens of new appearances on prominent streaming playlists and a 1,000% increase in user-generated content (UGC) YouTube videos.

Elite music supervisor Lynn Fainchtein told Rolling Stone of the selection process for the key scene, “It was very competitive initially; I send around 30 songs per episode to the producers and directors. I get music from tons of labels and publishers. ‘Forever’ is a song that worked well because it helped to tell the story of certain characters without being obvious.”

Chvrches, The Tonight Show

