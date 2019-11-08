See Chvrches Perform Video Game-Inspired Track ‘Death Stranding’ on ‘Corden’

Chvrches appeared on The Late Late Show to perform “Death Stranding,” a new track from the band written for Death Stranding: Timefall, the soundtrack to new video game Death Stranding. Led by singer Lauren Mayberry, in a bright pink wig, the band gave an impassioned rendition of the hopeful tune, which sees Mayberry singing, “You can take my heart/Hold it together as we fall apart.”

The soundtrack features eight tracks, including previously unreleased songs from Major Lazer & Khalid, The Neighbourhood and Bring Me the Horizon. Death Stranding, a highly-anticipated game created by Hideo Kojima, features appearances from Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner. The game arrives in stores November 8th.

“We were really excited about the opportunity to work with [Hideo] Kojima [game creator] because we have been fans of his work for a long time,” Chvrches said in a statement. “The concept of Death Stranding is so unique and really felt to us like it was challenging people to care about the world they create — in the game and otherwise.”

Chvrches’ last album, Love Is Dead, dropped in 2018. Earlier this year, the band partnered with DJ/producer Marshmello for a new song, “Here With Me,” which has become the band’s highest charting single to date with over 100 million streams around the world.